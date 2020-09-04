Maryam Nawaz responds after PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa’ resignation
Web Desk
08:17 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz responds after PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa’ resignation
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to refuse resignation of his special aide Asim Saleem Bajwa remarked the narrative of accountability had died its own death.

Maryam in a tweet said, “Had he [Imran Khan] accepted the resignation, he would have had to resign himself”.

“ Thank you for explaining to the nation why and how NRO is given, to whom it is given,” she said, adding that the NRO is given to each other.

She further said that the answer will still have to be given. “ Will you take the name of accountability?” he asked while addressing to the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan on Friday refused to accept Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation, asked him to carry on his job.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister said he was satisfied with the explanation given by the special assistant to PM on information.

