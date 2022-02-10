Islamabad rejects India’s unwarranted comments on Pak-China joint statement
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the unwarranted and preposterous comments made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the Pakistan-China Joint Statement issued after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Beijing visit.
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said, “We also strongly reject India’s persistent propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”.
Pakistan has shared irrefutable evidence of India’s sinister campaign to sabotage CPEC through its dossiers released in 2020 and 2021. There is strong evidence of Indian involvement in recent sinister attempts to stir up unrest in Balochistan by supporting anti-state elements. Besides, Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a living and irrefutable proof of how India has been seeking to sponsor and patronize subversive activities in Pakistan and the region.
Similarly, New Delhi’s baseless claims over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. IIOJK never was and never will be India’s “integral part”.
The irrefutable fact remains that India is an occupation force in IIOJK in clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, seeking to change the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK and to alter its demographic structure, have been rejected by the Kashmiris, by Pakistan, and by the international community.
Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle against India’s illegal occupation. Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions without success, India must vacate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory, immediately reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.
PM Imran Khan, Chinese President discuss ... 06:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and his high-level delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday after ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new ...06:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Adele breaks Guinness World Record for winning most BRIT awards05:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad rejects India’s unwarranted comments on Pak-China joint ...05:27 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after third marriage's ...05:07 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021