Ramadan 2024: New office timings in Sindh from March 12

KARACHI – The Sindh government has issued new timings for all public offices across the province as the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin from March 12 (Tuesday) in Pakistan.

The provincial government, according to the official notification, has issued separate timings for offices working on five-day a week and six-day a week.

Ramadan Timings for Offices Working 5-day a Week

From Monday to Thursday, the offices of this category will open at 10:00 am and close at 4:00 pm while on Friday, they will close at 1:00 pm.

Ramadan Timings for Offices Working 6-day a Week

The offices fall in this category will open at 10:00 am and close at 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The Friday timings will be 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

When Will New Timings be Applicable in Sindh?

The new office timings will come into effect from the first of Ramadan 2024, which is expected to commence from March 12.