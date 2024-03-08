Sana Javed shares latest pictures with husband Shoaib Malik and other cricketers

Pakistani glamour industry's gorgeous actress, Sana Shoaib Malik (neé Javed) has once again taken the internet by storm by posing with her darling husband. The actress is making quite some noise on the internet, credits to her surprising wedding to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Javed is an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer, and multiple accolades under her belt.

The Zara Yaad Kar star and the cricketer have become one of the hottest couples in town — giving thier fans the best of both worlds. The I Love You Zara star has been pretty low-key about her social media presence with Malik and occasionally shares the duo's pictures together, so as to avoid tabloids.

But giving her a fans a visual treat, the 30-year-old actress shared a wholesome Instagram post posing next to her husband and cricketers Hassan Ali and Muhammad Nawaz.

The couple looked smitten with each other in the first frame of the set of pictures. In the other two, the four stars — Javed, Malik, Ali, and Nawaz — posed for a selfie and shared a hearty laughter. Ali was holding a paper that read, “Celebrating you everyday Sana-Shoaib.”

Javed shared the date "7.3.2024" with a heart emoji in the caption of the post.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans in January, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her username in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

On the acting front, Javed was recently seen in I Love You Zara, Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Kaala Doriya, and Sukoon. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Ek Saza.