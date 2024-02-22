Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

The hottest couple in news, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, have given yet another PDA-filled visual treat to their fans and critics after their whirlwind wedding in January.

Javed, who is an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has many successful drama serials like Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal and Romeo Weds Heer and multiple accolades under her belt. Thanks to her stardom, Javed enjoys 8.7 million followers with whom she regularly shares candid moments from her personal and professional life.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen cheering for her husband in the crowd during his match for the first leg of Pakistan Super League 9. Javed then shared a wholesome picture from the stadium where the couple posed together for the camera, her hand resting on his wrist.

Malik and Javed can also be seen holding the 'Moment of the Match' award given after the match against Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Wednesday.

Malik is playing for Karachi Kings in the latest edition of the League. The former Pakistan captain and his third wife have appeared as a couple at a major tournament for the first time.

Social media users, however, trolled the stars from the acting and sports world for their post.

In the first match of Karachi Kings, Javed came to the field to support her husband, but as soon as the crowd saw her, they started shouting the name of Malik's ex-wife Sania Mirza. Javed ignored these chants for a long time, but then she got up and left in a state of anger.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her name in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second marriage. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumours of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fuelled separation rumours after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

On the acting front, Javed was recently seen in I Love You Zara, Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Kaala Doriya and Sukoon. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Ek Saza.