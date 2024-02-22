Search

ad
Lifestyle

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

Noor Fatima
11:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Sana Javed Shoaib Malik
Source: Sana Javed (Instagram)

The hottest couple in news, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, have given yet another PDA-filled visual treat to their fans and critics after their whirlwind wedding in January.

Javed, who is an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has many successful drama serials like Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal and Romeo Weds Heer and multiple accolades under her belt. Thanks to her stardom, Javed enjoys 8.7 million followers with whom she regularly shares candid moments from her personal and professional life.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen cheering for her husband in the crowd during his match for the first leg of Pakistan Super League 9. Javed then shared a wholesome picture from the stadium where the couple posed together for the camera, her hand resting on his wrist.

Malik and Javed can also be seen holding the 'Moment of the Match' award given after the match against Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore on Wednesday.

Malik is playing for Karachi Kings in the latest edition of the League. The former Pakistan captain and his third wife have appeared as a couple at a major tournament for the first time. 

Social media users, however, trolled the stars from the acting and sports world for their post.

In the first match of Karachi Kings, Javed came to the field to support her husband, but as soon as the crowd saw her, they started shouting the name of Malik's ex-wife Sania Mirza. Javed ignored these chants for a long time, but then she got up and left in a state of anger.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her name in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life. 

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second marriage. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010. 

Rumours of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fuelled separation rumours after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

On the acting front, Javed was recently seen in I Love You Zara, Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Kaala Doriya and Sukoon. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Ek Saza.

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after marriage (VIDEO)

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

11:24 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Nadia Khan throws birthday party for husband, invites ...

10:19 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Why isn't Yasir Hussain hosting anymore?

11:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Tabish Hashmi's comment on Mariyam Nafees' husband irks netizens

10:52 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Shaniera Akram raises concerns at viral child marriage story

09:04 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Madiha Rizvi comes to Sana Javed's defence

Lifestyle

09:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

11:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Here's how Sania Mirza is spending her time after divorce with Shoaib ...

09:25 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas sparks controversy with intimate Instagram post

10:50 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Aagha Ali shares health update

10:41 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mahenur Haider opens up about her divorce, shares details

Advertisement

Latest

11:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

Gold & Silver Rate

03:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Gold prices extend gains in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 22 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300.2 303.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.6 354.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.15 183.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.15 209.15
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.1 209.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 22 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: