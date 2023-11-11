WATCH: Romaisa Khan shows off dance moves in latest video

Romaisa Khan, a burgeoning talent, is making significant strides in the entertainment industry. Initially recognized as a TikToker and YouTuber, she is now gracefully transitioning into mainstream media.
Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, she exudes a vibrant personality that resonates with her audience. Her infectious energy and intelligence captivate fans, making her a beloved figure on both TikTok and YouTube.
In a recent wedding extravaganza, Khan effortlessly claimed the spotlight, turning the event into her own dazzling stage. With dance moves that knew no bounds and a style sense that oozed perfection, she injected an electrifying dose of charisma into the celebration, etching an unforgettable memory in the minds of everyone present. She was seen grooving to the beats of the Bollywood banger, "Zor Ka Jhatka," from the blockbuster, Action Replay.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzeEimcoc9r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles. She was recently seen in the movie JOHN along with Aashir Wajahat.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.