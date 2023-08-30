TikToker Romaisa Khan's latest video takes internet by storm

Popular TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either. Khan unveiled her latest makeup transformation video, showcasing an alluring Arabic turban elegantly adorning her head. The mesmerizing look featured captivating fox-eyed smokey makeup, accompanied by the caption "I forgot how I used to make these transformations! ???????? but just for the love of this song ❤️"

On the work front, Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles. She was recently seen in the movie JOHN along with Aashir Wajahat.