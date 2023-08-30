Kinza Hashmi poses as cover girl for local magazine

Revered Pakistani actress, Kinza Hashmi, has added another feather to her cap!

Having debuted with the critically acclaimed Adhura Milan in 2014, Hashmi has proven her mettle with back to back blockbusters in the entertainment fraternity during her decade long career.

The Ishq Tamasha famed actress recently graced the cover of a local magazine. Posing for the monthly issue, the Mohlat actress clad in a red bodycon dress exuded elegance.

The gorgeous diva is set to “dress to impress” audience with her effortlessly chic sartorial choices.

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.