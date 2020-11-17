“The Crown” – brings red carpet to home for the premiere of Season 4

As England remains to stay under lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Crown could not have an in-person premiere for its highly anticipated season 4. The season features Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, depicted in an unhappy marriage to Prince Chares, played by O’Connor.

However, even a global pandemic wasn’t able to stop the cast of The Crown from showing off their royal looks. The cast was all glammed up in their own homes, with a virtual premiere and screening of the first two episodes was held.

Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, and Gillian Anderson all posed in front of a step and repeat at their homes, each with their own little red squares of carpet.

“If one cannot go to the premier, the premier must go to you,” was the caption on “The Crown” official Instagram account. “The cast and crew of The Crown take part in a virtual launch of Season Four from the comfort of their own homes.”

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, dressed for the occasion in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress – the same one she wore on the 2013 Golden Globes red carpet – and a pair of open-toe black platform heels.

The actress, 54, posed on the carpet next to her two black-and-white pooches and paired her look with a very fitting accessory; a crown.

Olivia Colman, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth, wore a stylish tuxedo blazer and pants with a silk cream blouse tucked underneath.

Emma Corrin, who debuted as Princess Diana this season, looked stunning in a Miu Miu ensemble featuring baby blue tartan plaid from head to toe.

Ahead of the premier, Corrin told Vogue that doing her “own hair and makeup for the premier at home was an interesting challenge for someone not that skilled in this department.”

She also humored that having a “2-meter step and repeat and a red carpet was one of the funniest deliveries she’s ever had.”

Gillian Anderson posed on her mini red carpet with her partner and the hit show’s creator – Peter Morgan.

The Sex Education star, 52, wore a blue Dior shift dress while Morgan kept it simple in a black suit with a white undershirt.

Josh O’Connor looked classy in a navy ensemble from Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe while Emerald Fennell dressed in a romantic cream shirt dress and pink heels.