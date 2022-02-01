‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and rap
KARACHI – Coke Studio 14 on Tuesday released its latest music offering 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers.
The enchanting number has been receiving appreciation after it was shared on social media.
Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.
Twitter users have showered praises on the remixed song;
Another masterpiece by coke studio #season14https://t.co/BmaK9UvLr4— Miss Qalanders😎 (@Pakistn_Kashmir) February 1, 2022
Only good thing since the beginning of this year is coke studio season 14 .— Ishika Singh (@Rx_ishika) February 1, 2022
COKE STUDIO 14 is nothing less than🔥#cokestudio ♥️https://t.co/2vC1iN2lah— Maida Farid (@maidaFarid_) February 1, 2022
Neray neray vas, of coke studio, uraa k le gaye han lounday.— AR🥊 (@ARfrom1947) February 1, 2022
Amazing one 🥰— Memoona (@mona321__) February 1, 2022
'Kana Yaari' – Coke Studio's hijabi rapper Eva ... 07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio's season 14 episode two was released recently and the tuneful song 'Kana Yaari' has been winning ...
