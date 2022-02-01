‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and rap

07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Coke Studio 14 on Tuesday released its latest music offering 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers.

The enchanting number has been receiving appreciation after it was shared on social media.

Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.

Twitter users have showered praises on the remixed song;

