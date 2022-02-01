‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and rap

KARACHI – Coke Studio 14 on Tuesday released its latest music offering 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers.

The enchanting number has been receiving appreciation after it was shared on social media.

Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.

Twitter users have showered praises on the remixed song;

Only good thing since the beginning of this year is coke studio season 14 . — Ishika Singh (@Rx_ishika) February 1, 2022

COKE STUDIO 14 is nothing less than🔥#cokestudio ♥️https://t.co/2vC1iN2lah — Maida Farid (@maidaFarid_) February 1, 2022

Neray neray vas, of coke studio, uraa k le gaye han lounday. — AR🥊 (@ARfrom1947) February 1, 2022

Amazing one 🥰 — Memoona (@mona321__) February 1, 2022