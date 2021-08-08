Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral
Share
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for his controversial statements and actions. Recently, he along with his wife appeared in a TV show hosted by Fiza Ali.
During the show, Dr Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with host Fiza Ali. Both of them caused a furore on the internet with their interaction which left the netizens talking.
Dr Aamir Liaquat showered her with unwanted attention and compliments. Aamir Liaquat’s wife Tooba can also be seen enjoying the show. The video is making rounds on the internet.
Earlier, Saboor Aly and Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain caused a furore on the internet with their interaction which left the netizens talking.
The NaqabZan star and Ali Ansari were invited as guests to a Ramadan special show “Jeeway Pakistan” hosted by Dr Aamir Liaquat. Liaquat’s taunts and antics annoyed Aly.
Saboor Aly leaves Aamir Liaquat speechless in new ... 02:54 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Saboor Aly and Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain caused a furore on the internet with their interaction which left the netizens ...
-
- Pakistan trashes India's baseless infiltration claims02:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Another 0.68mn doses of Sinopharm Covid vaccine reach Pakistan02:11 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
-
- Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated foreigners after 18 ...01:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat’s new pool photo grabs fans’ attention12:06 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021