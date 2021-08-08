Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for his controversial statements and actions. Recently, he along with his wife appeared in a TV show hosted by Fiza Ali.

During the show, Dr Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with host Fiza Ali. Both of them caused a furore on the internet with their interaction which left the netizens talking.

Dr Aamir Liaquat showered her with unwanted attention and compliments. Aamir Liaquat’s wife Tooba can also be seen enjoying the show. The video is making rounds on the internet.

Earlier, Saboor Aly and Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain caused a furore on the internet with their interaction which left the netizens talking.

The NaqabZan star and Ali Ansari were invited as guests to a Ramadan special show “Jeeway Pakistan” hosted by Dr Aamir Liaquat. Liaquat’s taunts and antics annoyed Aly.