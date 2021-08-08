Pakistan’s Fatima Sana nominated for ICC player of the month award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month Awards for July to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

The ICC Women's Player of the Month July Nominees: Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima Sana (PAK), and Stafanie Taylor (WI).

Fatima Sana, Pakistan

The right-arm pacer ended as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ODI series against the West Indies with 11 wickets coming at an average of 15.09. In the final two ODIs, she returned with figures of 4/30 and 5/39 that helped Pakistan take the win on both occasions. Her 5/39 was Sana's maiden five-wicket haul which came alongside a quickfire 28* off 19 balls with the bat.

Hayley Matthews, West Indies

In the five-match ODI series against Pakistan, the Windies opener delivered a Player of the Series worthy performance with 168 runs at an average of 42.00 while she also picked 7 wickets. In the third ODI, she smashed an unbeaten 100* - her second in the format. Hayley continued to deliver with the ball as she snared 2 wickets with an economy of 3.12 in the two T20Is.

Stafanie Taylor, West Indies

The Windies captain had a dominating month of July with both bat and ball. In the final T20I versus Pakistan, she scored an unbeaten 43* while claiming four wickets for 17 runs. Continuing her sensational run, Taylor smashed 105 not out with three wickets in the bag with the ball in the first ODI. In the four matches, she amassed 175 runs at 87.50 - finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies in the ODI series that propelled her to the No.1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's Player Rankings for both batting and all-rounders for a brief period.