PAKvIND – ‘Chacha’ Iftikhar Ahmed wins hearts with heroic knock against India

Pakistan cricket fans are apologetic for doubting the cricket skills of Iftikhar Ahmed as social media users used to troll him over slow strike rate and he also faced criticism before the Pakistan-India clash at the T20 World Cup.

Now, the 32-year-old batsman all-rounder has given a befitting reply to the online trolling not with worlds but with his master-class knock against India in today’s match.

After Arshdeep Singh got the key wickets of Babar Azam for a golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for just four, Iftikhar played a crucial innings to help Pakistan set a respectable total.

He smashed four sixes, with three of them were launched in Axar Patel’s over, to write his name in the record books. He has set the record of hitting most sixes in Australia among Pakistani players. In 2019, Babar Azam had smashed two sixes in Sydney.

Iftikhar sends it into the night sky!



We can reveal that this 6 from Iftikhar Ahmed is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from #INDvPAK.



Grab your pack from https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC to own iconic moments from every game. pic.twitter.com/lMzcpEuqQO — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

Although Pakistan lost the match to India in last ball-thriller, Pakistani fans are cheering up for Iftikhar Ahmed for his impressive innings and dubbing him as “hero”.

Iftikhar Ahmed is first Pakistani to hit 4 sixes in a T20I innings in Australia. A very good knock of 51 off 34 by him. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 23, 2022

Chacha departs!!! But what an innings by him. Love you @IftiAhmed221 ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 We will never forget this. #PakvInd — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 23, 2022

What a great knock by @IftiAhmed221 . U hve been superb. 👏👏👏 now let’s continue this momentum till the end #PakistanZindabad — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) October 23, 2022

I take a bow- @IftiAhmed221 has just unleashed a game changer. Spectacular in terms of quality, & in lieu of the situation he arrived at the crease. Some must hitting. 👍 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) October 23, 2022

Chacha Respect for you 🫡🫡 — rahmeen🐸👩🏻‍🚀 (@itsrahmeenhi) October 23, 2022

Even though we lost today but we shouldn't forget Ifti Chacha's knock! just his second T20I 50 and that too in a high-pressure game!! Get ready for more Iftikhar Ahmed's sixes and 50s in this T20 World Cup😉 pic.twitter.com/Kev2gsTCb0 — Alqama (@AlqamaAmin) October 23, 2022