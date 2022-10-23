PAKvIND – ‘Chacha’ Iftikhar Ahmed wins hearts with heroic knock against India

23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan cricket fans are apologetic for doubting the cricket skills of Iftikhar Ahmed as social media users used to troll him over slow strike rate and he also faced criticism before the Pakistan-India clash at the T20 World Cup.

Now, the 32-year-old batsman all-rounder has given a befitting reply to the online trolling not with worlds but with his master-class knock against India in today’s match.

After Arshdeep Singh got the key wickets of Babar Azam for a golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for just four, Iftikhar played a crucial innings to help Pakistan set a respectable total.

He smashed four sixes, with three of them were launched in Axar Patel’s over, to write his name in the record books. He has set the record of hitting most sixes in Australia among Pakistani players. In 2019, Babar Azam had smashed two sixes in Sydney.  

Although Pakistan lost the match to India in last ball-thriller, Pakistani fans are cheering up for Iftikhar Ahmed for his impressive innings and dubbing him as “hero”.

