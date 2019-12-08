Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan claims gold medal in 13th SA Games

PESHAWAR – Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan claimed gold medal after giving a stunning defeat to Indian Harinder Pal in the individual squash event final of the 13th South Asian Games-2019 being played at Kathmandu (Nepal) on Sunday.

In Individual round Tayyab Aslam has won gold medal by defeating Harindar Pal Singh 3-1 and Farhan Mehboob, a former Asian Champion and World No. 14, has won bronze medal in individual category. Tayyab Aslam of Pakistan faced some resistance against Harindar Pal of India in 45-minute final, the score was 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8 (3-1).

Tayyab played well and despite losing the first set at 8-11, he staged a strong come back and raced up to victory by winning three consecutive sets 11-3, 11-8 and 11-8.

In the female individual event Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar of Pakistan grabbed bronze medals. Thus in the individual Men and Women categories Pakistan Squash contingent won one gold medal and three bronze medals. The team event would be starting on Sunday evening at 4.00 p.m local time.