PAKvNZ: New Zealand win toss and elect to bowl first against Pakistan in 4th T20

CHRISTCHURCH – New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch on Friday.

Leading the Green Shirts, Shaheen Shah Afridi made one change to the playing XI, with Sahibzada Farhan replacing Azam Khan for the fourth match.

However, New Zealand faced a setback as opener Devon Conway was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. Conway had been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel and will continue to be monitored ahead of the final match on Sunday.

Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes will join the squad as cover for Conway. Bowling coach Andre Adams also tested positive for COVID-19, and spinner Mitch Santner, leading the team in the absence of the injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, missed the series opener for the same reason.

In the third T20I, Finn Allen played a sensational inning, scoring 137 off 62 balls, the highest by a New Zealand batter in a T20I, securing a 45-run victory for his team in Dunedin on Wednesday.

This series is Pakistan’s first under new T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. The last match of the series is scheduled in Christchurch on Sunday.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi ©, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner ©, Adam Milne, Matthew Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson