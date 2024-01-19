Search

PSX gains over 700 points in intraday trade as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Web Desk
11:33 AM | 19 Jan, 2024
KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced an early surge in buying activity on Friday as tensions between Iran and Pakistan subsided.

The benchmark KSE-100 witnessed a gain of over 700 points during the initial hours of the trading session.

However, by 10:55am, the benchmark index retraced slightly to 63,628.32, reflecting an increase of 425.92 points or 0.67%. It had earlier reached an intra-day high of 63,911.85.

A widespread buying trend was observed across various sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration firms, OMCs, and refineries—all trading in positive territory.

Experts linked the surge in buying to the easing of cross-border tensions between Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, positive sentiment was bolstered by the prospects of resolving the circular debt issue, as noted by Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited.

Reports indicated that the caretaker minister had devised an innovative plan to address the circular debt in the energy sector. This plan, shared with caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, focuses on public sector companies exclusively, aiming for budget neutrality and zero leakage, with a total settlement of Rs 1.268 trillion.

On the previous day, escalating regional tensions had impacted investor sentiment, causing the benchmark KSE-100 index to incur losses and settle at 63,202.40, reflecting a decrease of 364.93 points or 0.57%.

Web Desk

11:33 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

