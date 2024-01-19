PSX gains over 700 points in intraday trade as Pak-Iran tensions ease

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced an early surge in buying activity on Friday as tensions between Iran and Pakistan subsided.
The benchmark KSE-100 witnessed a gain of over 700 points during the initial hours of the trading session.
However, by 10:55am, the benchmark index retraced slightly to 63,628.32, reflecting an increase of 425.92 points or 0.67%. It had earlier reached an intra-day high of 63,911.85.
A widespread buying trend was observed across various sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration firms, OMCs, and refineries—all trading in positive territory.
Experts linked the surge in buying to the easing of cross-border tensions between Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, positive sentiment was bolstered by the prospects of resolving the circular debt issue, as noted by Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited.
Reports indicated that the caretaker minister had devised an innovative plan to address the circular debt in the energy sector. This plan, shared with caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, focuses on public sector companies exclusively, aiming for budget neutrality and zero leakage, with a total settlement of Rs 1.268 trillion.
On the previous day, escalating regional tensions had impacted investor sentiment, causing the benchmark KSE-100 index to incur losses and settle at 63,202.40, reflecting a decrease of 364.93 points or 0.57%.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
