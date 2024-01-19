Search

Biometric proof must for buying $500 or above: SBP

Web Desk
12:10 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
KARACHI – In an effort to curb the hoarding of the US dollar, the State Bank of Pakistan has introduced a plan that mandates biometric verification for individuals purchasing $500 and above from exchange companies.

High-ranking officials from the central bank disclosed during a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Apex Committee on January 3, 2024, that this initiative is part of broader reforms in the exchange companies sector, according to an official at the SIFC Secretariat who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Pakistan is grappling with a dollar crisis due to lower-than-expected exports and remittances, with a substantial portion of the foreign currency being used to finance imports. Additionally, unscrupulous actors exploit the situation by hoarding US dollars to capitalize on windfall profits.

The SIFC was informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has also revised the US dollar purchase limit for travel purposes, reducing it from $10,000 to $5,000 for individual transactions and from $60,000 to $30,000 annually.

Customers making US dollar purchases of $2,000 or more from exchange companies will be required to use funds from their Pakistani Rupee accounts.

For individual customers, the central bank has set a daily US dollar purchase limit of $10,000 and an annual limit of $100,000.

As part of these reforms, the Federal Investigation Agency will collaborate with the State Bank of Pakistan and other relevant stakeholders to launch an effective crackdown against illegal foreign exchange operators.

Latest

12:10 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Biometric proof must for buying $500 or above: SBP

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

