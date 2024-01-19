Search

Immigration

Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s aviation regulator has issued show-cause notices to two private airlines operating in the country over administrative flaws. 

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the notices to Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights.

As per a press release issued by the regulator on Thursday, the show cause notice to Air Blue was issued on January 15th while Serene Air was issued the notice on January 2nd.

The Civil Aviation Authority has warned that if the private airlines don’t improve their performance, regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights can be taken. 

The CAA has highlighted that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, the carriers disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.

‘The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards,’ the press release read. 

It bears mentioning that both airlines have a significant chunk of the aviation market and as per the punctuality rankings released by CAA for the period from January to June 2023, the third spot was taken by Airblue while the fourth position was secured by Serene Air, implying that the carriers had serious flaws in their operational management and service provision.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what ...

03:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Two aircraft collide at Japan airport: Details inside

03:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Pakistani pilgrims likely to get free visas to Iraq: Details inside

Immigration

08:59 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

10:46 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

UAE launches revamped judicial system to lift travel ban: Details ...

11:01 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Travel restrictions against Kenya imposed and here's what we know

11:25 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Türkiye plans to introduce tech visas, confirms minister

10:57 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia relaxes entry ban for foreign workers: Here's what has ...

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

Advertisement

Latest

01:48 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative surpasses Rs 351 billion in revenue collection

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: