Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s aviation regulator has issued show-cause notices to two private airlines operating in the country over administrative flaws.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the notices to Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights.
As per a press release issued by the regulator on Thursday, the show cause notice to Air Blue was issued on January 15th while Serene Air was issued the notice on January 2nd.
The Civil Aviation Authority has warned that if the private airlines don’t improve their performance, regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights can be taken.
The CAA has highlighted that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, the carriers disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.
‘The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards,’ the press release read.
It bears mentioning that both airlines have a significant chunk of the aviation market and as per the punctuality rankings released by CAA for the period from January to June 2023, the third spot was taken by Airblue while the fourth position was secured by Serene Air, implying that the carriers had serious flaws in their operational management and service provision.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
