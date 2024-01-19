Two Pakistani airlines issued notices over flight delays

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s aviation regulator has issued show-cause notices to two private airlines operating in the country over administrative flaws.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the notices to Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights.

As per a press release issued by the regulator on Thursday, the show cause notice to Air Blue was issued on January 15th while Serene Air was issued the notice on January 2nd.

The Civil Aviation Authority has warned that if the private airlines don’t improve their performance, regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights can be taken.

The CAA has highlighted that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, the carriers disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.

‘The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards,’ the press release read.

It bears mentioning that both airlines have a significant chunk of the aviation market and as per the punctuality rankings released by CAA for the period from January to June 2023, the third spot was taken by Airblue while the fourth position was secured by Serene Air, implying that the carriers had serious flaws in their operational management and service provision.