Immigration

Canada introduces reforms for International Student Program to avoid scams: Here's what will change

06:43 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
TORONTO - The immigration authorities in Canada have introduced fresh measures aimed at strengthening the International Student Program.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller announced plans to implement several measures aimed at strengthening the program.

As confirmed by the official press release, the measures include the following:

  • Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC. This new, enhanced verification process aims to protect prospective students from letter‑of‑acceptance fraud and to help them avoid similar problems that some students faced earlier this year as a result of fraud investigations.
  • In time for the fall 2024 semester, IRCC will adopt a “recognized institution” framework to benefit post-secondary DLIs that set a higher standard for services, support and outcomes for international students. These DLIs will benefit, for example, from the priority processing of study permits for applicants who plan to attend their school.
  • In the coming months, IRCC will complete an assessment of Post-Graduation Work Permit Program criteria and begin introducing reforms to better calibrate it to meet the needs of the Canadian labour market, as well as regional and Francophone immigration goals.

Through the reforms, the government believes that institutions that exhibit robust backing for international students will receive special recognition, granting their applicants priority in the processing queue and this approach aims to facilitate the selection and retention of students who align best with Canada's economic and immigration objectives.

“International students are talented, bright and deserving of a positive experience as they pursue their studies in Canada. We will continue to improve Canada’s International Student Program by protecting students and weeding out those who try to take advantage of them. Whether an international student stays and works after graduation or returns home, we want their time as a student in Canada to have been beneficial to their growth and aspirations,” stated Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

