Search

ad
Immigration

Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

Web Desk
08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

AUCKLAND - The authorities in New Zealand have announced to increase wage thresholds for most work visas effective February 28th.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced adjustments to wage thresholds, reflecting the latest median wage increase in New Zealand. The new threshold of NZD$31.61 per hour, based on the June 2023 median wage, applies to various visa categories, including the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List Straight to Residence, Work to Residence visas, and Parent Category residence class visa.

However, the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) remains unchanged at NZD$29.66 per hour, as INZ explores alternative methods for assessing skill levels.

"This pause allows time for decisions to be taken on alternatives to the median wage threshold to ensure it is attracting the workers New Zealand needs and filling genuine skill shortages," the INZ announcement read.

The government has said the pause also extends to AEWV-linked work visas including the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, variation of conditions for AEWVs, Legacy Essential Skills work visas, interim visas granted under the Skilled Migrant Category, and Partner of a Worker work visas and subsequent Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas.

As per the agency's statement, migrant workers earning below the temporarily suspended wage rate of $29.66 per hour can still accrue work experience for Skilled Residence, notwithstanding the increase in the wage threshold.

"Migrants who do not yet hold an AEWV and are looking to apply for one of the Skilled Residence pathways in the future should note that to meet eligibility they will be required to meet the higher threshold (NZD$31.61 an hour) rather than the lower one they need for an AEWV," the government said.

It is to be highlighted that the wage threshold for the Transport Sector Work to Residence Visa will also be increased in line with the new median wage, excluding bus drivers.

"The wage threshold is the lowest amount you can be paid to be granted the visa, unless your role has an exemption," the INZ statement read.

"We use wage thresholds as an indicator of the skill level of the job. The rates are updated regularly to keep up with inflation," it added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

South Africa to slash work permit processing time

08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

06:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia provides major relief to Palestinian pilgrims with ...

06:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Spain's popular attraction might be charging tourists soon

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

03:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Sri Lanka sets deadline for tourists from two countries to depart: ...

Immigration

03:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

How to perform Umrah with children? Saudi Arabia issues guidelines ...

03:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Passport offices to stay open on weekends for Hajj pilgrims

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: