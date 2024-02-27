Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

AUCKLAND - The authorities in New Zealand have announced to increase wage thresholds for most work visas effective February 28th.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced adjustments to wage thresholds, reflecting the latest median wage increase in New Zealand. The new threshold of NZD$31.61 per hour, based on the June 2023 median wage, applies to various visa categories, including the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List Straight to Residence, Work to Residence visas, and Parent Category residence class visa.

However, the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) remains unchanged at NZD$29.66 per hour, as INZ explores alternative methods for assessing skill levels.

"This pause allows time for decisions to be taken on alternatives to the median wage threshold to ensure it is attracting the workers New Zealand needs and filling genuine skill shortages," the INZ announcement read.

The government has said the pause also extends to AEWV-linked work visas including the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, variation of conditions for AEWVs, Legacy Essential Skills work visas, interim visas granted under the Skilled Migrant Category, and Partner of a Worker work visas and subsequent Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas.

As per the agency's statement, migrant workers earning below the temporarily suspended wage rate of $29.66 per hour can still accrue work experience for Skilled Residence, notwithstanding the increase in the wage threshold.

"Migrants who do not yet hold an AEWV and are looking to apply for one of the Skilled Residence pathways in the future should note that to meet eligibility they will be required to meet the higher threshold (NZD$31.61 an hour) rather than the lower one they need for an AEWV," the government said.

It is to be highlighted that the wage threshold for the Transport Sector Work to Residence Visa will also be increased in line with the new median wage, excluding bus drivers.

"The wage threshold is the lowest amount you can be paid to be granted the visa, unless your role has an exemption," the INZ statement read.

"We use wage thresholds as an indicator of the skill level of the job. The rates are updated regularly to keep up with inflation," it added.