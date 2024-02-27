Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

AUCKLAND - The authorities in New Zealand have announced to increase wage thresholds for most work visas effective February 28th.
Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced adjustments to wage thresholds, reflecting the latest median wage increase in New Zealand. The new threshold of NZD$31.61 per hour, based on the June 2023 median wage, applies to various visa categories, including the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List Straight to Residence, Work to Residence visas, and Parent Category residence class visa.
However, the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) remains unchanged at NZD$29.66 per hour, as INZ explores alternative methods for assessing skill levels.
"This pause allows time for decisions to be taken on alternatives to the median wage threshold to ensure it is attracting the workers New Zealand needs and filling genuine skill shortages," the INZ announcement read.
The government has said the pause also extends to AEWV-linked work visas including the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, variation of conditions for AEWVs, Legacy Essential Skills work visas, interim visas granted under the Skilled Migrant Category, and Partner of a Worker work visas and subsequent Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas.
As per the agency's statement, migrant workers earning below the temporarily suspended wage rate of $29.66 per hour can still accrue work experience for Skilled Residence, notwithstanding the increase in the wage threshold.
"Migrants who do not yet hold an AEWV and are looking to apply for one of the Skilled Residence pathways in the future should note that to meet eligibility they will be required to meet the higher threshold (NZD$31.61 an hour) rather than the lower one they need for an AEWV," the government said.
It is to be highlighted that the wage threshold for the Transport Sector Work to Residence Visa will also be increased in line with the new median wage, excluding bus drivers.
"The wage threshold is the lowest amount you can be paid to be granted the visa, unless your role has an exemption," the INZ statement read.
"We use wage thresholds as an indicator of the skill level of the job. The rates are updated regularly to keep up with inflation," it added.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
