Airline set to introduce first AI cabin crew member: Details inside

QATAR - A popular global airline has introduced a digital version of cabin crew for its planes as technology and innovation transform the aviation industry across the globe.

Qatar Airways' Sama 2.0, the first human-like AI cabin crew, will participate in the Dubai World Trade Center annual exhibition to enthrall the flyers and experts.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from May 6th to 9th this year and the AI version of the crew member will be available at Qatari Airways pavilion in Hall No.2.

Visitors at Dubai's Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will get a chance to meet, interact, and engage with the second generation of the world’s first AI-powered cabin crew - a unique feat by a carrier of global significance.

Interestingly, the artificial intelligence human-like cabin crew will interact and answer real-time questions of visitors helping travelers design their own travel experiences, and will offer much more during next week's event.

For those who are unable to see the digital transformation in person, virtual interaction with Sama 2.0 through the airline’s immersive digital platform QVerse or its app is also possible, Khaleej Times reported.

It is still not sure when the AI cabin crew members would be ready to serve the passengers but the innovation surely is a harbinger of the advances in the development of Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning are now challenging the way humans think and envision the future. There have been multiple fields that have been impacted by the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) but how would this change the course of aviation history is a question still to be answered.

Experts on the other end of the spectrum also argue that human connectivity can not be replaced by AI-designed individuals even if they are more efficient.