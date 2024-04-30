Indian actress commits suicides by hanging herself with ceiling fan

DELHI – A famous Indian actress, Amrita Pandey, was found dead inside his flat in Bhagalpur, Bihar, after sharing a cryptic message on WhatsApp.

The Bhojpuri star allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan on April 27, reports said, adding that police have launched an investigation into her death.

Before her death, she shared a cryptic message on WhatsApp, reading as : "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (Their life was on two boats, we made their journey easier by sinking our boat)".

In 2022, Amrita Pandey married to a Mumbai-based Chandramani Jhangad, who is an animation engineer by profession.

On the work front, she recently appeared in the web series Pratishodh. She also appeared in Deewanapan movie.