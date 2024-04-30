Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.

Similarly, the precious commodity sawn downward trend in the international market as per ounce price dipped by $19 to close at $2,296.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs243,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs429 to reach Rs209,105.