Search

Gold & Silver

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.

Similarly, the precious commodity sawn downward trend in the international market as per ounce price dipped by $19 to close at $2,296.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs243,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs429 to reach Rs209,105.

Pakistan to announce petrol price for May 2024 today; Check new expected rates here

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Advertisement

Latest

04:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Motorcycle, car driving license fee in Lahore [April 2024 update]

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: