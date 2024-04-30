Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with dropping international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs241,900.
The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,715 to close at Rs207,390 in domestic market.
Similarly, the precious commodity sawn downward trend in the international market as per ounce price dipped by $19 to close at $2,296.
A day earlier, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs243,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram declined by Rs429 to reach Rs209,105.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
