Gold Rates in Pakistan Today on 20 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan on November 20, 2024 Wednesday stand at Rs273,500 per tola and 10grams cost stands at Rs234,482.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 249,516 per tola, 21 Karat at Rs238,175, and 18 Karat at Rs204,150.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs273,500 per 10 Grams Rs234,482

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad