Gold Rates in Pakistan Today on 20 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan on November 20, 2024 Wednesday stand at Rs273,500 per tola and 10grams cost stands at Rs234,482.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 249,516 per tola, 21 Karat at Rs238,175, and 18 Karat at Rs204,150.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs273,500
|per 10 Grams
|Rs234,482
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,500
|Rs234,482
|Islamabad
|Rs273,500
|Rs234,482
|Lahore
|Rs273,500
|Rs234,482
|Multan
|Rs273,500
|Rs234,482
|Peshawar
|Rs273,500
|Rs234,482