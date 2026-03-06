Karachi lawyer commits suicide after dispute with wife

KARACHI – A 40-year-old lawyer, Sajjad Mangi, allegedly shot himself after an argument with his wife at their home in Malir area of Karachi.

He was immediately taken to Jinnah Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries, police said. Sajjad belonged to a family of lawyers, with four of his brothers also practicing law.

Family members told authorities that the dispute escalated despite intervention by Sajjad’s father, who had urged the couple to avoid further conflicts.

Distressed by the incident, lawyer Sajjad Mangi allegedly shot himself. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Back in 2023, a personnel of the Punjab Police’s Dolphin Force ended his life after a dispute with his wife in the Punjab capital.

The incident had occurred in Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road, where the police official, identified as Sakhawat, resided along with his wife.

Initial investigation had revealed that the official took the extreme stop after he engaged in a fight with her wife.

A case had been registered against Sakhawat’s wife and others on a complaint lodged by his brother at Factory Area police station.