Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 January 2021
Web Desk
08:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,851 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.90,641 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.105,692.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Karachi PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Islamabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Peshawar PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Quetta PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Sialkot PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Attock PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Gujranwala PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Jehlum PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Multan PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Bahawalpur PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Gujrat PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Nawabshah PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Chakwal PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Hyderabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Nowshehra PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Sargodha PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Faisalabad PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625
Mirpur PKR 115,300 PKR 1,625

