BISE Lahore Intermediate Results 2025: Check Position Holders List

LAHORE – The wait is over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore unveiled much-anticipated results of Intermediate Part-II, and once again, girls swept top honors, leaving boys trailing behind in several categories.

From KIPS College Sheikhupura, shinning star Khadija Tahira bagged overall first position with an astounding 1159 marks. Hot on her heels, Maliha Khan from Government Kinnaird College secured the second spot with 1157 marks. The third position turned into a fierce tie, shared by Harem Irfan of Punjab College for Girls, Kasur, Muhammad Tanveer of KIPS College Sheikhupura, and Muhammad Shaban of Punjab College of Science, Ferozepur Road, all scoring 1156 marks each.

BISE Lahore Inter Position Holders 2025

In the General Science (Boys) race, Muhammad Usman claimed victory with 1136 marks, while Subhan Zahoor and Haji Abdullah shared the second spot with 1134 marks. The third place was also a tie, as Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdullah both secured 1130 marks.

Among the girls of General Science, it was Hadia Yousaf who outshined all with 1136 marks. Iman Fatima and Afnel Aftab clinched the second position together with 1133 marks, while Ayesha Owais made her mark at third place with 1130 marks.

Arts (Boys) group saw Zaryan Ahmad rise to the top with 1110 marks, followed by Muhammad Ahmad in second place with 1084 marks, and Muhammad Khazma taking third with 1060 marks.

In the Arts (Girls) category, the crown went to Hania Sattar, who stunned everyone with 1098 marks. The second position went to Ayesha Rasheed with 1090 marks, while Ayesha Basheer clinched third with 1084 marks.

Lahore Board has not only highlighted outstanding academic brilliance but also underscored how girls continue to lead the way in education. The results have created a wave of celebration across Punjab, with families and institutions proudly applauding their shining stars.