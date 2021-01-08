Pakistan reports 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 48 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,435 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

The national tally of infections has surged to 497,510 while the death toll from the infection has soared to 10,558.

As of Friday, there are 33,124 active cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

At least 2,122 recovered during the last 24 hours while total recoveries stand at 453,828.

Sindh ranks at the top with the most number of cases so far. At least 222,999 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, Punjab stands at 143,511, 60,536 in KP, 8,430 in Azad Kashmir, 18,314 in Balochistan, 4,838 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 38,842 in the Federal Capital.

Punjab remained the worst with 4,221 deaths so far. 3,670 deaths have confirmed in Sindh, KP stands at 1,710 followed by Islamabad with 436, 186 in Balochistan, 101 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 234 in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A total of 49,509 samples have tested yesterday whereas 6,964,337 samples have been tested so far.

4 major cities in Pakistan occupied the most number of ventilators.

Multan - 45% Islamabad - 42% Bahawalpur - 41% Lahore - 37%

Meanwhile, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday announced that passengers from more than 20 countries have been exempted from getting a negative COVID-19 before entering Pakistan, an official notification said.