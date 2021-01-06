Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan without COVID-19 test
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that passengers from more than 20 countries have been exempted from getting a negative COVID-19 before entering Pakistan, an official notification said.
According to the notification, the CAA has issued a list in this regard and divided it into three categories A, B, and C.
The passengers from countries in Category A will not be asked to get tested for the COVID-19, the notification said.
Counties that have been included in Category A are:
- Australia
- Cote d'Ivoire
- China
- Cuba
- Fiji
- Finland
- Ghana
- Iceland
- Iraq
- Madagascar
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- New Zealand
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Togo
- Vietnam
- Zambia
Meanwhile, any country that is not included in Category A automatically falls into Category B. The passengers from these countries will have to present a negative COVID-19, conducted within the last 96 hours.
Although there is no country in Category C, the CAA said that in case a nation is included, the passengers from there would have to get a negative test before boarding a flight as well as after reaching Pakistan.
Pakistan approves procurement of COVID-19 vaccine 08:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's federal cabinet has approved for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine in order to stern ...
Pakistan has recorded 490,476 cases, 10,409 deaths, and 444,360 recoveries from coronavirus.
- Who let the OSTRICH out? (VIDEO)11:11 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan ...10:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- US approves smart bombs sale to Saudi Arabia10:34 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred as militants fire from Afghanistan at ...10:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Gwadar Port free zone area must be utilised for transit trade, ...09:41 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- 'Are You Enjoying?' Mira Sethi’s debut novel is on Vogue’s Most ...05:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021