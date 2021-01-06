Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan without COVID-19 test

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that passengers from more than 20 countries have been exempted from getting a negative COVID-19 before entering Pakistan, an official notification said.

According to the notification, the CAA has issued a list in this regard and divided it into three categories A, B, and C.

The passengers from countries in Category A will not be asked to get tested for the COVID-19, the notification said.

Counties that have been included in Category A are:

Australia Cote d'Ivoire China Cuba Fiji Finland Ghana Iceland Iraq Madagascar Maldives Myanmar New Zealand Qatar Rwanda Saudi Arabia Singapore South Korea South Sudan Sri Lanka Togo Vietnam Zambia

Meanwhile, any country that is not included in Category A automatically falls into Category B. The passengers from these countries will have to present a negative COVID-19, conducted within the last 96 hours.

Although there is no country in Category C, the CAA said that in case a nation is included, the passengers from there would have to get a negative test before boarding a flight as well as after reaching Pakistan.

Pakistan has recorded 490,476 cases, 10,409 deaths, and 444,360 recoveries from coronavirus.