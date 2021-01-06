Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan without COVID-19 test
Web Desk
10:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan without COVID-19 test
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that passengers from more than 20 countries have been exempted from getting a negative COVID-19 before entering Pakistan, an official notification said.

According to the notification, the CAA has issued a list in this regard and divided it into three categories A, B, and C. 

The passengers from countries in Category A will not be asked to get tested for the COVID-19, the notification said. 

Counties that have been included in Category A are: 

  1. Australia
  2. Cote d'Ivoire
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Fiji
  6. Finland
  7. Ghana
  8. Iceland
  9. Iraq
  10. Madagascar
  11. Maldives
  12. Myanmar
  13. New Zealand
  14. Qatar
  15. Rwanda
  16. Saudi Arabia
  17. Singapore
  18. South Korea
  19. South Sudan
  20. Sri Lanka
  21. Togo
  22. Vietnam
  23. Zambia

Meanwhile, any country that is not included in Category A automatically falls into Category B. The passengers from these countries will have to present a negative COVID-19, conducted within the last 96 hours.

Although there is no country in Category C, the CAA said that in case a nation is included, the passengers from there would have to get a negative test before boarding a flight as well as after reaching Pakistan.

Pakistan has recorded 490,476 cases, 10,409 deaths, and 444,360 recoveries from coronavirus.

