Who let the OSTRICH out? (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI - Amid coronavirus and lockdown, where humans are relaxing at home and spending time with their families, animals are able to find the otherwise busy roads free to roam around.
A video of an ostrich running across a road in Karachi's Korangi No. 4 area went viral on the internet on Wednesday.
The 21-second video shows the large flightless bird running aimlessly on a Karachi road while the onlookers watch the bird with utmost amusement.
According to the police, the ostrich had escaped a private park on Tuesday, and succeeded in making its way outside.
"Ostriches are afraid of water. This one escaped from a private park when water entered there," said police. "The park's employees ran after it and captured the bird."
Here's the video of the ostrich moving around on the street:
Have you ever seen anything similar before? Comment below!
- Afghan peace talks resume in Doha11:31 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Who let the OSTRICH out? (VIDEO)11:11 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan ...10:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- US approves smart bombs sale to Saudi Arabia10:34 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred as militants fire from Afghanistan at ...10:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- 'Are You Enjoying?' Mira Sethi’s debut novel is on Vogue’s Most ...05:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021