BISE Lahore Class 9 Results are NOT OUT yet; Official Date is August 20

LAHORE – As students eagerly await their Class 9 results, confusion spread over the weekend after several digital portals falsely claimed that BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 had been announced.

The misleading posts quickly circulated online, causing frenzy among candidates and parents. In reality, the official date for the result announcement is Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Results 2025

Board officials have confirmed that the names of position holders will be released on Tuesday evening, August 19, ahead of the complete results the following day.

Authorities urged students to avoid relying on unverified portals and instead check updates only from the official BISE Lahore website or trusted news outlets.

Such fake news often spread for clickbait purposes, misleading thousands of students who are already under pressure.

The results will be available on official BISE Lahore website and through SMS services once announced.