Two elderly citizens injured in Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI – Two elderly citizens were injured after Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Sunday.
According to ISPR, the Indian forces deliberately targeted a civil population with mortars and automatics.
Due to Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of the same family received injuries.
The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment. These are the first two civilians casualties in this year.
Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since Jan 1, 2021.
