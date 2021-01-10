Soldier martyred in Waziristan operation laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers of of Sepoy Naseer, who was martyred in an operation in North Waziristan, were offered at his native town in Haripur on Sunday.

According to the Director General Inter Services Public Relations wing of Pakistan Army Major General Babar Iftikhar, a large number of people from all walks of life attended Namaz e Janaza.

The martyred soldier was buried with full military honour.

Sepoy Naseer embraced shahadat during an intelligence based operation on terrorist hideout in Kani Roga, Doga Macha area of North Waziristan. Two terrorists were also killed in the operation.