Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom, 2 terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces killed two terrorists and injured 10 during an intense exchange of fire on Wednesday night in North Waziristan, according to the military's media wing.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that one soldier, Naik Yaseen, 34, resident of Malakand embraced martyrdom while seven other sustained injuries when the militants opened fire at a military convoy.

The development comes two days after security forces had gunned down 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Balochistan's Awaran district, the ISPR had said.