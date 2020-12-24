Pakistan face New Zealand in 1st Test on Saturday
AUCKLAND – The first cricket test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
Earlier, New Zealand won the T-20 series by two-one.
Head Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Misbah ul Haq has expressed the hope that Captain Babar Azam will be available for the team's second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.
In an interview, he said that in this regard a final call is likely to be taken only after a medical assessment in Mount Maunganui in three days.
Babar has started gripping the bat today and practicing with a tennis ball, he added.
The think tank strategising ahead of the first #NZvPAK Test.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2020
Both Azam as well as opener Imam-ul-Haq were injured in nets after receiving a blow to their respective thumbs during a throw down session in Queenstown last week.
