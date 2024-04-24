Search

Pakistan women's cricket team whitewashed by West Indies in ODI series

Web Desk
09:34 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
Pakistan women's cricket team whitewashed by West Indies in ODI series
Source: windiescricket/FB

KARACHI – Pakistan women cricket team suffered whitewash on home soil after West Indies won the third game in Karachi.

Windies women's cricket team bagged the final game by 88 runs at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, after winning first two ODIs, maintaining their dominance throughout the series.

In the final match, Women in Green struggled to keep up with the required run rate while chasing West Indies' total of 279. Despite efforts from Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof, hosts lost wickets at regular intervals.

Aliya Riaz played impressive knock of 36, but the whole squad was ultimately bowled out for 190.

West Indies earlier posted a not so easy total of 278/6, courtesy of skipper Hayley Matthews' who scored 141. The 26-year-old received support from Shemaine Campbelle and Stafanie Taylor, who contributed significantly to their team's total. Taylor's partnership with Matthews added 111 runs for the third wicket.

With the ODI series concluded, the focus now shifts to the five-match T20I series, which begins on April 26. The series is being broadcast live on Pakistan's Geo Super channel.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

