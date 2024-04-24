Pakistan women's cricket team whitewashed by West Indies in ODI series

KARACHI – Pakistan women cricket team suffered whitewash on home soil after West Indies won the third game in Karachi.
Windies women's cricket team bagged the final game by 88 runs at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, after winning first two ODIs, maintaining their dominance throughout the series.
In the final match, Women in Green struggled to keep up with the required run rate while chasing West Indies' total of 279. Despite efforts from Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof, hosts lost wickets at regular intervals.
Aliya Riaz played impressive knock of 36, but the whole squad was ultimately bowled out for 190.
West Indies earlier posted a not so easy total of 278/6, courtesy of skipper Hayley Matthews' who scored 141. The 26-year-old received support from Shemaine Campbelle and Stafanie Taylor, who contributed significantly to their team's total. Taylor's partnership with Matthews added 111 runs for the third wicket.
With the ODI series concluded, the focus now shifts to the five-match T20I series, which begins on April 26. The series is being broadcast live on Pakistan's Geo Super channel.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
