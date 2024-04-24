Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses historic 72000 mark for the first time

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hits another milestone, crossing 72,000 mark for the first time as bulls continue to dominate the trade floor on Wednesday.

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index touched 72,335 points, up 976 points from the previous close of 71,476 points.

The stock market is witnessing bullish trend amid record current account surplus, high foreign direct investment, and peak IT exports.

Key sectors like oil and gas, banks, fertilisers, and cement are driving the market's upward movement.

The rally is also supported by strong corporate earnings, expectations of a policy rate cut by the central bank, and progress on key economic reforms. Foreign investors remain active in the market, contributing to its positive momentum.

