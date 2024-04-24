Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessTop News

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses historic 72000 mark for the first time

Web Desk
10:24 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
Pakistan stock exchange
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hits another milestone, crossing 72,000 mark for the first time as bulls continue to dominate the trade floor on Wednesday.  

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index touched 72,335 points, up 976 points from the previous close of 71,476 points.

The stock market is witnessing bullish trend amid record current account surplus, high foreign direct investment, and peak IT exports.

Key sectors like oil and gas, banks, fertilisers, and cement are driving the market's upward movement.

The rally is also supported by strong corporate earnings, expectations of a policy rate cut by the central bank, and progress on key economic reforms. Foreign investors remain active in the market, contributing to its positive momentum.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Apr-2024/gold-prices-see-whooping-dip-in-pakistan-check-latest-rates
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:24 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses historic 72000 mark for the first time

09:02 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

US again warns Pakistan of 'sanctions’ over deals with Iran amid ...

06:44 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Karachi on final leg of ...

09:02 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army Chief, Iranian President hold strategic talks on border ...

01:00 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Late-night arrival of ambulance, doctors at Bani Gala triggers panic ...

10:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

PTI's Shibli Faraz named Leader of Opposition in Senate

Most viewed

08:43 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Raisi lands in Pakistan for wide ranging talks

09:13 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 Full Results here

01:03 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi discuss ways to boost Pak-Iran ties, ...

10:31 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

PSX starts week with over 700 points hike, crosses 71000 mark

Advertisement

Latest

10:24 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses historic 72000 mark for the first time

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: