Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses historic 72000 mark for the first time

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hits another milestone, crossing 72,000 mark for the first time as bulls continue to dominate the trade floor on Wednesday.
PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index touched 72,335 points, up 976 points from the previous close of 71,476 points.
The stock market is witnessing bullish trend amid record current account surplus, high foreign direct investment, and peak IT exports.
Key sectors like oil and gas, banks, fertilisers, and cement are driving the market's upward movement.
The rally is also supported by strong corporate earnings, expectations of a policy rate cut by the central bank, and progress on key economic reforms. Foreign investors remain active in the market, contributing to its positive momentum.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
