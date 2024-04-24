Latest Update on Punjab’s iPad scheme for Students

LAHORE – Punjab government is set to introduce iPads and laptops schemes for students across the region.
The final plan for distributing gadgets is expected to be completed within couple of weeks, following stern directives from Maryam Nawaz who ordered to conduct student survey for the scheme.
CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting in Lahore earlier this month to review higher education scholarships and the iPad initiative. Maryam was of view that decisions regarding the distribution of iPads and laptops would be based on this evaluation.
The launch date for the government's distribution of iPads and laptops to students will be announced soon.
Students will soon get update to submit online applications for laptop scheme.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.