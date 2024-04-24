Latest Update on Punjab’s iPad scheme for Students

LAHORE – Punjab government is set to introduce iPads and laptops schemes for students across the region.

The final plan for distributing gadgets is expected to be completed within couple of weeks, following stern directives from Maryam Nawaz who ordered to conduct student survey for the scheme.

CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting in Lahore earlier this month to review higher education scholarships and the iPad initiative. Maryam was of view that decisions regarding the distribution of iPads and laptops would be based on this evaluation.

Punjab iPad Launch Date

The launch date for the government's distribution of iPads and laptops to students will be announced soon.

Laptop Scheme Application 2024

Students will soon get update to submit online applications for laptop scheme.