PM Laptop Scheme – check application status

The PML-N government has announced giving laptops to college and university students after reviving the famous youth laptop scheme.

Following the announcement, over half a million students applied for laptop schemes, however, the government planned to give only 1 lac laptops to deserving students.

Amid the wait time, the application status of all applicants is now available online.

How to check PM Laptop Scheme status online

Applicants can check their application status at Prime Minister Youth Program's official website.

To check status, visit https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/student_details.php and select phase, city, university name, campus, department and study level to find out the application status.

PM Laptop Scheme Application Status 2023

Applied means applicant successfully submitted application for new registration.

Verified shows student records were confirmed by university offcials.

Disapproved means error in submitted data like incorrect academic details or date of admission,, it also shows misconduct or administrative issues, etc.

Selected mean applicants award of the laptop.

Not Selected means candidate is eligible but not selected due to the limited quota.

Asset Issued means applicants have already been issued a laptop in the previous schemes.