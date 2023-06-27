Search

PM Shehbaz hopes for breakthrough in IMF deal in ‘couple of days’

03:50 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed the confidence that understanding on International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan deal will shape into a final decision by the global lender within couple of days.

The premier expressed the views during a telephonic conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. He also vowed to achieve the goals for improving economic condition of the country in collaboration with the Bank.

Speaking on this occasion, the IMF officials acknowledged efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team for completing the IMF programme in the wake of her recent meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Paris.

She said the IMF wanted positive improvement in the economic situation of Pakistan. 

The South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan programme stalled since November last year. The clouds of uncertainty overshadow the deal despite the implementation of all conditional laid forth by the global lender to complete the ninth review of the $6.5 billion bailout package.

