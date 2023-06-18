Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Here’s Pakistan’s Plan-B as IMF hopes fade away

Web Desk 03:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2023
Here’s Pakistan’s Plan-B as IMF hopes fade away
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained at loggerheads and both sides faced challenges in reaching agreement over policy measures, implementation of reforms, and meeting targets.

As the country of nearly 250 million is in worsening debt crisis; Sharif led government is apparently activating Plan B – the arrangement which was referred by the country’s finance czar Ishaq Dar.

Under the latest gambit, Pakistan is approaching friendly nations to fill the financial gap as the ongoing talks with global lender hang in balance. To bridge funds, the Pakistani government has decided to approach China, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad will ask for additional funds of $3 billion from bilateral friends, and it will help Pakistan surpass 2023 without moving toward default.

Pakistani government rolled out the budget for the next financial year with the aim to boost economic growth with several stern measures, however, International Monetary Fund is still not satisfied. The US-based lender raised objections over the budgetary framework, and asked Sharif-led government to increase both tax and non-tax revenues efforts.

Amid the uncertainty, Moody’s Investors Service warned that Islamabad is at huge risk of a failure to salvage IMF bailout funds which remained stalled since November last year. In a statement, the rating company said Pakistan could default, without an IMF programme.

Islamabad has taken all desperate measures to appease the international lender, with a financing gap of around $2 billion and exchange-rate policy among the biggest hurdles.

Pakistan gets $1billion loan from China amid deadlock with IMF

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lizard in Layers Bakeshop cake has everyone talking in Pakistan!

03:14 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

World Bank’s $200 million financing to help Pakistan’s flood-hit areas in KPK         

02:27 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

BLF commander killed outside Pakistan

12:25 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Where does Pakistan rank in the world in terms of inflation rate?

09:35 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

06:37 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s SSP Sonia Shamroz nominated for international ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award

05:54 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Here’s Pakistan’s Plan-B as IMF hopes fade away

03:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Karachi PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Islamabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Peshawar PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Quetta PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sialkot PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Attock PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujranwala PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Jehlum PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Multan PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Bahawalpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujrat PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nawabshah PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Chakwal PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Hyderabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nowshehra PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sargodha PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Faisalabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Mirpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: