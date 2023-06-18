Father’s Day 2023: How Pakistani stars celebrate the special occasion

Father's Day is a special occasion to express love and respect for fathers and their contributions. The day has been marked annually to acknowledge the role fathers play in the lives of their children.

This year, the world marks Fathers’ Day on June 18, and social media was brimming with pictures of Pakistani celebrities sharing sweet memories, and throwback snaps.

Pakistani stars followed the trend as the underlying sentiment is collective, a day to recognize and honor the fatherly figures in our lives.

From multi-talented star Ali Zafar to Faysal Qureshi, and Kinza Hashmi to Nimra Khan, Lollywood stars took a moment to share adorable pictures on the occasion.