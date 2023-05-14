Watch how Lollywood stars are celebrating Mother's Day

A day dedicated to celebrating motherhood, their sacrifices, and their unconditional love is commemorated annually on the 14th of May. While much of world is busy paying tributes to their mothers and thanking them, Pakistani celebrities did not want to stay behind and were equally excited to make their mothers happy.

Revered actress Reema Khan took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day, stating, "A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crashes down remorselessly all that stand in its path."

Sharing a picture of his darling wife and actress, Iqra Aziz, and his son, Kabir Hussain, TV host Yasir Hussain had the sweetest Mother's Day message to share. "Happy Mother’s Day to Kabir ki Amma," he wrote.

Sharing a picture of her mother, actress Bushra Ansari took to Instagram stating, "Ammi je..this mothers day missing u a lot..You had given us not only birth but we inherited positivity creativity n diversity in life for every battle..my ammi jan..you ll be always missed by your daughters grand kids ..maa."

Model Mehreen Raheel shared, "My dear ama words fail me.. when it comes to voicing what I have in my heart for u.. I love u. be happy be safe be healthy always. Happy Mother’s Day."

"That’s my Entire World in one picture. A very Happy Mothers Day to all!" shared Muniba Mazari, a Pakistani activist.

Actress Maryam Noor shared a heartfelt note for her mother, stating, "I am wishing a beautiful Mother’s Day to a lady, who is my Amma and My friend as well. Maa, you have always stood by me in every difficulty, may almighty Allah bless you with a long age that I always live with you in your guidance.

You're the best mom in the world, and I'm thankful for you every day. On this Mother’s Day, I just want to request you all start loving your mothers unconditionally."

Actress Saba Faisal shared, "Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful soul my mentor my first and true love my Mother. Jo kuch aap say seekha us main bahtreen sabaq tha apno ki khatir apni ANA ko maar kar apno Kay dill main hamaisha k leya aik maqaam bna leya aur Dillon ko jeet leya. Allah kray hum sab Apkay leya Sadqay jareya Sabit hoon, Ameen ya Rabul Alameen."