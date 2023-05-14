Watch how Lollywood stars are celebrating Mother's Day

A day dedicated to celebrating motherhood, their sacrifices, and their unconditional love is commemorated annually on the 14th of May. While much of world is busy paying tributes to their mothers and thanking them, Pakistani celebrities did not want to stay behind and were equally excited to make their mothers happy.
Revered actress Reema Khan took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day, stating, "A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crashes down remorselessly all that stand in its path."
Sharing a picture of his darling wife and actress, Iqra Aziz, and his son, Kabir Hussain, TV host Yasir Hussain had the sweetest Mother's Day message to share. "Happy Mother’s Day to Kabir ki Amma," he wrote.
Sharing a picture of her mother, actress Bushra Ansari took to Instagram stating, "Ammi je..this mothers day missing u a lot..You had given us not only birth but we inherited positivity creativity n diversity in life for every battle..my ammi jan..you ll be always missed by your daughters grand kids ..maa."
Model Mehreen Raheel shared, "My dear ama words fail me.. when it comes to voicing what I have in my heart for u.. I love u. be happy be safe be healthy always. Happy Mother’s Day."
"That’s my Entire World in one picture. A very Happy Mothers Day to all!" shared Muniba Mazari, a Pakistani activist.
Actress Maryam Noor shared a heartfelt note for her mother, stating, "I am wishing a beautiful Mother’s Day to a lady, who is my Amma and My friend as well. Maa, you have always stood by me in every difficulty, may almighty Allah bless you with a long age that I always live with you in your guidance.
You're the best mom in the world, and I'm thankful for you every day. On this Mother’s Day, I just want to request you all start loving your mothers unconditionally."
Actress Saba Faisal shared, "Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful soul my mentor my first and true love my Mother. Jo kuch aap say seekha us main bahtreen sabaq tha apno ki khatir apni ANA ko maar kar apno Kay dill main hamaisha k leya aik maqaam bna leya aur Dillon ko jeet leya. Allah kray hum sab Apkay leya Sadqay jareya Sabit hoon, Ameen ya Rabul Alameen."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|95.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
