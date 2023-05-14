Search

Lifestyle

Watch how Lollywood stars are celebrating Mother's Day

Noor Fatima 11:00 PM | 14 May, 2023
Watch how Lollywood stars are celebrating Mother's Day
Source: pixabay

A day dedicated to celebrating motherhood, their sacrifices, and their unconditional love is commemorated annually on the 14th of May. While much of world is busy paying tributes to their mothers and thanking them, Pakistani celebrities did not want to stay behind and were equally excited to make their mothers happy.     

Revered actress Reema Khan took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day, stating, "A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crashes down remorselessly all that stand in its path."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Sharing a picture of his darling wife and actress, Iqra Aziz, and his son, Kabir Hussain, TV host Yasir Hussain had the sweetest Mother's Day message to share. "Happy Mother’s Day to Kabir ki Amma," he wrote. 

Sharing a picture of her mother, actress Bushra Ansari took to Instagram stating, "Ammi je..this mothers day missing u a lot..You had given us not only birth but we inherited positivity creativity n diversity in life for every battle..my ammi jan..you ll be always missed by your daughters grand kids ..maa."

Model Mehreen Raheel shared, "My dear ama words fail me.. when it comes to voicing what I have in my heart for u.. I love u. be happy be safe be healthy always. Happy Mother’s Day."

"That’s my Entire World in one picture. A very Happy Mothers Day to all!" shared Muniba Mazari, a Pakistani activist. 

Actress Maryam Noor shared a heartfelt note for her mother, stating, "I am wishing a beautiful Mother’s Day to a lady, who is my Amma and My friend as well. Maa, you have always stood by me in every difficulty, may almighty Allah bless you with a long age that I always live with you in your guidance.

You're the best mom in the world, and I'm thankful for you every day. On this Mother’s Day, I just want to request you all start loving your mothers unconditionally."

Actress Saba Faisal shared, "Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful soul my mentor my first and true love my Mother. Jo kuch aap say seekha us main bahtreen sabaq tha apno ki khatir apni ANA ko maar kar apno Kay dill main hamaisha k leya aik maqaam bna leya aur Dillon ko jeet leya. Allah kray hum sab Apkay leya Sadqay jareya Sabit hoon, Ameen ya Rabul Alameen."

Celebrating Mother's Day: A TikTok guide to making your mom feel special

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Aftab Iqbal returns home a day after arrest

09:58 PM | 12 May, 2023

Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

10:41 PM | 12 May, 2023

WATCH — Indian singer Shaan kicks off his acting career

07:20 PM | 9 May, 2023

WATCH – Asim Azhar releases first song from his international collaboration

10:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

WATCH – Trailer release of Ahmed Ali Akbar's 'Idiots'

12:21 AM | 4 May, 2023

Politicians as rock stars: AI artist takes the internet by storm with latest creation

04:24 PM | 3 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fazl dismisses govt's request to change venue of PDM sit-in from ...

11:30 PM | 14 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 95.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.58
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 14, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: