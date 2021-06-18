Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks

Pakistani young couple Asad and Nimra rose to unprecedented fame as their wedding pictures went viral overnight and took the internet by storm.

The duo amassed a crazy fan following and was invited on multiple television shows. Lately, Nimra and Asad were spotted having fun in the northern areas of Pakistan.

Sharing pictures on their social media handle, the lovebirds gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of the North.

Giving major vacation goals, Nimra and Asad simultaneously shared pictures from their fun trip in northern areas, keeping fans updated.

Needless to say, the portraits shared by the couple showcased the perfect scenic beauty featuring gorgeous mountains and greenery.