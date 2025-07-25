Gold prices dip by Rs2,300 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw another decline in both local and international markets, after touching a record high.

In local bullion market, the price of single tola of gold dropped by Rs2,300, bringing it down to Rs356,700 while the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs. 1,972, now standing at Rs. 305,812.

Today Gold Price

Gold Price Change New Price 1 Tola – Rs. 2,300 Rs. 356,700 10 Grams – Rs. 1,972 Rs. 305,812

Silver also saw a downward trend, with the price of one tola of silver decreasing by Rs. 34 to reach Rs. 4,023. The decline was mirrored in the international market as well, where the price of gold fell by $23 per ounce, settling at $3,340 per ounce.