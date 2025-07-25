President Zardari invites Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari has invited Saudi investors to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of the Pakistani economy.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President noted that both countries share common views on regional and international issues and support each other at multilateral fora.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted and historic relations based on shared faith and mutual trust. He emphasized the need to further expand these ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly nations.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support to Pakistan in times of need.

He also asked the ambassador to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting.