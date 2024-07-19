Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in the international bullion market has dropped by $55 per ounce, bringing it down to $2,415.

As a result of the decline in global gold prices, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in local bullion markets also decreased by Rs 3,000 on Friday, setting the new price at Rs 251,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 2,572, bringing it to Rs 215,192.

In the same way, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs 50, setting the new price at Rs 2,850, and the price of 10 grams of silver also fell by Rs 42.87, bringing it to Rs 2,443.41.

Representatives of the bullion market stated that due to reduced purchasing activities, the local gold price per tola was set Rs 1,600 under cost.