Gold price falls by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.