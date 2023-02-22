Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold price falls by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

08:03 PM | 22 Feb, 2023
Gold price falls by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

Chinese bank approves $700m loan for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Chinese bank approves $700m loan for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

02:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 February 2023

08:14 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Gold prices see another increase as rupee loses againt dollar

09:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Suzuki, Toyota shock customers with another price hike; check new rates here

03:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2023

08:12 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

06:05 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Baloch Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran arrested over Barkhan’s ...

09:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.

During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.

Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: