Prices for the Hottest Selling realme 12 Series Set to Increase – Buy Now!

Web Desk
02:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2024
Prices for the Hottest Selling realme 12 Series Set to Increase – Buy Now!

The realme 12 series has been a sensational hit, and now is the time to secure yours before prices go up. As the Pakistani government is imposing an 18% tax on smartphones, prices are set to increase starting next week. This is your golden opportunity to grab the realme 12 and the realme 12+ 5G at their current low price!

Our top recommendation is the realme 12, a perfect blend of performance, style, and value for money. With advanced photography features, powerful chipset capabilities, and exceptional performance optimization, the realme 12 stands out as the best choice in its segment.

Why the Rush?

Government Tax Increase: The Pakistani government is set to impose an 18% tax on smartphones, which means prices will significantly rise.

Limited Time Offer: Prices are expected to increase in the coming week, and it is yet to be decided which model will be affected first.

Unmatched Value: The realme 12 offers incredible value for money, making it the smart choice for savvy shoppers.

realme 12: Performance and Style

For now, priced at just PKR 59,999, the realme 12 offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, which stands as a formidable force in its segment. This powerhouse chipset ensures a comprehensive performance boost, enhancing every aspect of the user experience, especially when compared to other devices utilizing the same Snapdragon 685 processor. The realme 12 is available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

The realme 12 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, designed to capture clear shots from any distance. The 2X In-sensor zoom and Cinematic 2X Portrait Mode offer flexible shooting with DSLR-like bokeh. SuperOIS technology ensures stable video and image capturing, ideal for fast-paced scenarios.

This smartphone also offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and fluid motion. And with a 5000mAh battery, the realme 12 ensures you stay powered throughout the day. Plus, the 18W fast charging feature means you can quickly recharge and get back to your activities.

When it comes to style, few phones in the market can match the realme 12 with its a sleek and stylish design that not only looks good but feels comfortable in your hand.

realme 12+ 5G: A Fusion of Art and Technology

The realme 12+ 5G, showcases an exquisite design inspired by the meticulous craftsmanship of luxury watches. OllivierSavéo, renowned for his work with prestigious brands like Rolex and Breitling, has lent his expertise to create a smartphone that exudes sophistication and style.Drawing inspiration from the world of luxury watches, the realme 12+ 5G embodies a sense of timeless elegance. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the phone’s design, from the sleek lines to the carefully selected materials.

The realme 12+ 5Gis quickly being recognized by the media as a formidable competitor in the 5G smartphone market. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, featuring an 8-core 64-bit architecture with 2 ARM® Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz and 6 ARM® Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz cores, along with a Mali-G68 GPU, it delivers robust performance while maintaining ultra-low power consumption.

Currently priced at PKR 74,999, the device is available with massive storage of 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.The realme 12+ 5G has scored around600,000 on the AnTuTu Benchmark, setting a new standard in its price bracket and proving its capability to handle more than the average user’s needs.

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to own the realme 12 or the realme 12+ 5G at current prices. Act now and take advantage of the low prices before the tax increase takes effect.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

