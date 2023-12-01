Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, drops diesel by Rs7 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal government on Thursday upheld the petrol price at Rs281.34 per litre for the next two weeks.

However, there have been significant reductions in other fuel prices, with high-speed diesel (HSD) seeing a cut of Rs7 per litre, while kerosene oil decreased by Rs3.82 per litre. Light diesel oil also saw a decrease of Rs4.52 per litre.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar sanctioned the revised fuel prices, which will come into effect from midnight Thursday and persist until December 15. The country revises fuel rates every fortnight, considering the fluctuating international energy market prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate to mitigate the impact on domestic consumers.

Earlier, on November 15, the interim government had reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs2.04 and Rs6.47 per litre, respectively.

All petroleum products are currently exempt from general sales tax (GST), while the petroleum levy (PL) on petrol and diesel stands at Rs60 per litre.

Diesel, extensively used in transportation and agriculture, experiencing a price reduction, is expected to help alleviate inflationary pressures.